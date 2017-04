Family Tennis Festival at Henry L. McMullen Tennis Complex Charley's World Family Tennis Festival at Henry L. McMullen Tennis Complex Charley headed to the Henry L. McMullen Tennis Complex in Clearwater Wednesday morning to preview this weekend's Family Tennis Festival.

The festival will be Saturday, April 29 and offer activities for the whole family. There will be free tennis lessons, match games with pros, and even "play testing" of the newest rackets on the market.

