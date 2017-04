Fusion Con coming to Safety Harbor Charley's World Fusion Con coming to Safety Harbor Charley headed to Safety Harbor on Thursday to check out Fusion Con, a family-friendly comic book convention.

The event will take place Saturday, April 29, and feature comic book artists & writers, vendors, costume contests, photo ops, games, giveaways, food trucks and more.

For tickets and information, visit www.fusioncon.net.