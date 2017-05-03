Entertainment Revue Studio in Tampa to hold auditions Charley's World Entertainment Revue Studio in Tampa to hold auditions Charley headed to Entertainment Revue Studio in Tampa Wednesday morning, where the talented young members of the song-and-dance ensemble performed for Good Day!

- Charley headed to Entertainment Revue Studio in Tampa Wednesday morning, where the talented young members of the song-and-dance ensemble performed for Good Day!

The nonprofit's goal is to develop young performers, and many of its members have gone on to have successful careers in the entertainment industry. The group has three separate performing casts: one professional cast and two apprentice casts.

The group is holding its 2017 open auditions on Saturday, May 6.

For more information, visit www.entertainmentrevue.com.