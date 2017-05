Charley tours the St. Petersburg Sculpture Museum Charley's World Charley tours the St. Petersburg Sculpture Museum Today on Charley's World, Charley Belcher visited the St. Pete Sculpture Museum and got an up-close look at the incredible work there.

The museum features the work of Jon Hair, a prolific monumental sculptor whose work can be seen all over the world.

For more information, visit www.jonhair.com.