Charley tours Stamas Yacht Manufacturing

Charley headed to Tarpon Springs on Thursday where he got to tour Stamas Yacht Manufacturing.

Stamas Yacht is the oldest, continuously family owned and operated boat company in the United States today, and they are proudly located right here in Florida!

For more information, visit www.stamas.com.