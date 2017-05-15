GlutenAway, a gluten-free learning center in Clearwater

CLEARWATER (FOX 13) - Today on Charley's World, we are going gluten free! FOX 13's Charley Belcher visited GlutenAway in Clearwater. 

GlutenAway was conceived back in 2013 when Taylor Miller decided to start a gluten-free blog after being diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Now, they've opened the first dedicated gluten-free event center & learning kitchen in the nation, right here in the Tampa Bay area.  The event center offers gluten-free events and classes in an educational and supportive atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.glutenfreeintampa.com.

