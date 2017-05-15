GlutenAway, a gluten-free learning center in Clearwater Charley's World GlutenAway, a gluten-free learning center in Clearwater Today on Charley's World, we are going gluten free! FOX 13's Charley Belcher visited GlutenAway in Clearwater.

GlutenAway was conceived back in 2013 when Taylor Miller decided to start a gluten-free blog after being diagnosed with Celiac Disease. Now, they've opened the first dedicated gluten-free event center & learning kitchen in the nation, right here in the Tampa Bay area. The event center offers gluten-free events and classes in an educational and supportive atmosphere.

For more information, visit www.glutenfreeintampa.com.