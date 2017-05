Urban Canning Company in St. Petersburg Charley's World Urban Canning Company in St. Petersburg Today on Charley's World, Charley visited Urban Canning Company in St. Petersburg, where they make one of a kind, hand crafted and naturally preserved foods such as jams, pickles, beer mustards, sriracha and sauerkraut.

They specialize in interesting flavor compositions using fresh Florida produce from local farms.

Urban Canning Co. also teaches canning classes and homesteading workshops.

For more information, visit www.theurbancanningcompany.com.