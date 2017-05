Changing lives at Inspire Equine Therapy Program in Pinellas County Charley's World Changing lives at Inspire Equine Therapy Program in Pinellas County Charley spent his Friday morning with at the Inspire Equine Therapy Program in Clearwater.

This Pinellas County facility offers several kinds of horse therapy to children and adults with a variety of disabilities. Their programs help with psychological, cognitive, and speech disabilities.

For more information, visit www.inspireequinetherapyprogram.org.