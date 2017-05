Seaside Seabird Santuary educates and heals Charley's World Seaside Seabird Santuary educates and heals Charley spent his Monday morning touring the Seaside Seabird Sanctuary in Indian Rocks Beach.

The 1.5 acre beach-front Sanctuary rescues and rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned birds. Visitors can come see the birds, learn about the process of rehabilitation, and even hold special events at the sanctuary's observation tower.

For more information, visit www.seabirdsanctuary.com.