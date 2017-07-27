Charley meets the students behind a local 'Bye Bye Birdie' production

- Local students put together their own musical production this summer: Bye Bye Birdie.

The musical opens Thursday night and was produced by the students of Marcia P. Hoffman School of the Arts. They had the help of actor Gary Sandy, to get them get ready for the show.

If you recall, he played Andy Travis on WKRP in Cincinnati. Charley paid a visit to see how the students and their instructor prepared for the musical.

It will be held from July 27 to 29 at the Capitol Theatre at 405 Cleveland Street in downtown Clearwater. Show starts at 7 p.m.

For more information, including ticket prices and showtimes, head to the Ruth Eckerd Hall website here: www.rutheckerdhall.com/event/bye-bye-birdie.

If you want more details on the the school and its opportunities, click here: www.rutheckerdhall.com/hoffman-school-of-arts.