Charley sees what the three-day Tampa Bay Comic Con offers

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Jul 28 2017 01:05PM EDT

Updated: Jul 28 2017 01:05PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Charley, sporting his ‘comicflauge’ shirt, previewed the first day of Tampa Bay Comic Con in downtown Tampa.

For the past seven years, it event has seen it grow. About 55,000 people visited over the three days during last year’s event. Fan will have the opportunity to see tons of collectibles, cosplayers, celebrities offering autographs and lots of comic books.

The event is happening Friday through Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center on Franklin Street. Ticket information is here: https://tampabaycomiccon.com/tickets.

 

