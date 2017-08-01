Circus City Architectural Salvage is the "coolest store"

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 01 2017 01:01PM EDT

Updated: Aug 01 2017 01:01PM EDT

SARASOTA (FOX 13) - Looking for treasure to decorate your home? There are all kinds of funky accents in an overall entertaining shopping experience at Circus City Architectural Salvage in Sarasota.

Charley can show you around at what is described as “the coolest store you’ve ever been in.”

The store is located at 1001 Central Avenue and open from Monday to Saturday at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more store details visit their website: www.circuscitysalvage.com.

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Circus City Architectural Salvage is the "coolest store"
  • Charley visits Keep Pinellas Beautiful
  • Charley sees what the three-day Tampa Bay Comic Con offers
  • Charley meets the students behind a local 'Bye Bye Birdie' production
  • Charley visits Big Ray's Fish Camp
  • Charley visits Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • Charley horses around at Blazing Saddles Ranch
  • Charley visits Mel's Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day
  • Charley kicks it with Tampa Bay United Youth Soccer Club
  • Charley visits Seventh Avenue Apothecary