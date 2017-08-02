Charley gets a taste of Hawaii at The HONU

Posted: Aug 02 2017 01:41PM EDT

Updated: Aug 02 2017 01:41PM EDT

DUNEDIN (FOX 13) - Aloha! If Hawaii is too far for you to travel, you can get a taste of it in Dunedin.

Charley visited The HONU. It used to be a home but has since been turned into a Hawaiian-themed restaurant.

The owners started out in a food truck, then a take-out restaurant and now a full-service restaurant. There is food for everyone, including pet dogs.

The restaurant is located at 516 Grant Street and is open every day except on Mondays. Check out the menu here: www.thehonurestaurant.com/menu.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Charley gets a taste of Hawaii at The HONU
  • Circus City Architectural Salvage is the "coolest store"
  • Charley visits Keep Pinellas Beautiful
  • Charley sees what the three-day Tampa Bay Comic Con offers
  • Charley meets the students behind a local 'Bye Bye Birdie' production
  • Charley visits Big Ray's Fish Camp
  • Charley visits Habitat for Humanity ReStore
  • Charley horses around at Blazing Saddles Ranch
  • Charley visits Mel's Hot Dogs on National Hot Dog Day
  • Charley kicks it with Tampa Bay United Youth Soccer Club