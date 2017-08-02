Charley gets a taste of Hawaii at The HONU

- Aloha! If Hawaii is too far for you to travel, you can get a taste of it in Dunedin.



Charley visited The HONU. It used to be a home but has since been turned into a Hawaiian-themed restaurant.



The owners started out in a food truck, then a take-out restaurant and now a full-service restaurant. There is food for everyone, including pet dogs.



The restaurant is located at 516 Grant Street and is open every day except on Mondays. Check out the menu here: www.thehonurestaurant.com/menu.