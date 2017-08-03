Charley previews the Bromeliad Extravaganza

- The Bromeliad Extravaganza is this week, so Charley visited some of the green-thumbed plant lovers.



They are members of the Bromeliad Guild of Tampa Bay, which is part of the Florida Council of Bromeliad Societies. The society is celebrating its 40th anniversary.



The big event is happening this weekend at the Clarion Hotel on East Fowler in Tampa. There will be a huge plant auction and sale for the public. There will also be plenty of workshops and seminars.



Check out the society’s page for more details: http://fcbs.org/_index.php.

