Charley gets crafty with Dixie Belle Paint Company

- A colorful local business owner has a unique story.



Suzanne Fulford enjoyed refurbishing old furniture, but was frustrated with the expensive chalk paints she was using. So, she decided to make her own – leading to the creation of her business, Dixie Belle Paint Company.



Her business is a favorite among do-it-yourself crafters. Charley visited to learn more about her arts and crafts.



Dixie Belle Paint Company

1641 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard Suite 6

Lutz, FL 33549

Website: http://dixiebellepaint.com



Hours of Operation -

Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed on weekends