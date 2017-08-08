Charley gets crafty with Dixie Belle Paint Company

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 08 2017 10:50AM EDT

Updated: Aug 08 2017 10:50AM EDT

LUTZ (FOX 13) - A colorful local business owner has a unique story.

Suzanne Fulford enjoyed refurbishing old furniture, but was frustrated with the expensive chalk paints she was using. So, she decided to make her own – leading to the creation of her business, Dixie Belle Paint Company.

Her business is a favorite among do-it-yourself crafters. Charley visited to learn more about her arts and crafts.

Dixie Belle Paint Company
1641 Land O’ Lakes Boulevard Suite 6
Lutz, FL 33549
Website: http://dixiebellepaint.com

Hours of Operation -
Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed on weekends

