- Downtown Zephyrhills can be a nice option for a day trip.

Charley ventured out to visit some of the businesses, including an artist's craft store called Outside the Box. The city hopes to being a destination for both locals and visitors.

Outside the Box

38430 5th Avenue

Zephyrhills, FL 33542

Learn more about the historic downtown district of Zephryhills by visiting the city website here.