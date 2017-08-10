Tampa Bay Storm enters first round of playoffs

- Our very own Tampa Bay Storm has entered the playoffs in the Arena Football League.



The Tampa home team ended the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2010! Round one is on Monday at Amalie Arena against the Cleveland Gladiators.



Charley ventured out to the venue where they are getting ready for the playoffs.



Tampa Bay Storm Playoffs – Round One Details

Amalie Arena

401 Channelside Drive

Tampa, FL 33602

Game begins at 7 p.m.

Tickers are still on sale for $10. Chase Club tickets are $40, which are lower than usual. Go to Ticketmaster.com or click here.