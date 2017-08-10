Tampa Bay Storm enters first round of playoffs

Posted: Aug 10 2017 12:56PM EDT

Updated: Aug 10 2017 12:56PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - Our very own Tampa Bay Storm has entered the playoffs in the Arena Football League.

The Tampa home team ended the regular season with a winning record for the first time since 2010! Round one is on Monday at Amalie Arena against the Cleveland Gladiators.

Charley ventured out to the venue where they are getting ready for the playoffs.

Tampa Bay Storm Playoffs – Round One Details
Amalie Arena
401 Channelside Drive
Tampa, FL 33602
Game begins at 7 p.m.

Tickers are still on sale for $10. Chase Club tickets are $40, which are lower than usual. Go to Ticketmaster.com or click here.

 

Up Next:


Up Next

  • Tampa Bay Storm enters first round of playoffs
  • Charley visits Ice Sports Forum
  • Charley tours downtown Zephryhills
  • Charley gets crafty with Dixie Belle Paint Company
  • Charley gets a taste of Circle S BBQ
  • Charley previews the Bromeliad Extravaganza
  • Charley gets a taste of Hawaii at The HONU
  • Circus City Architectural Salvage is the "coolest store"
  • Charley visits Keep Pinellas Beautiful
  • Charley sees what the three-day Tampa Bay Comic Con offers