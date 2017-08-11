Charley visits Foundation Coffee Co.
TAMPA (FOX 13) - This local coffee shop is both crafty and competitive.
Charley visited Foundation Coffee Co. in Tampa Heights, whose baristas will be competing Saturday night in the World AeroPress Championship. They have a location in Riverview as well. Each location has a patio area for those to sit back, relax and enjoy the great outdoors.
Foundation Coffee Co.
1607 N. Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
10020 Carr Road
Riverview, FL 33569
Website: http://www.foundationcoffeeco.com