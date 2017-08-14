Creative projects growing at The Urban Congo

TAMPA (FOX 13) - From musical baseball bats at Tropicana Field to outdoor table tennis, The Urban Congo can meet your creative needs.

Charley ventured out to the Ybor City business. It’s an award-winning desk firm promoting community activity and social interaction – through play. They have created interactive installations and environments that spark creativity and free-choice learning. Their work has been popping up all over the place.

The Urban Congo
3313 East 7th Avenue
Tampa, FL 33605
Website: http://theurbanconga.com/

 

