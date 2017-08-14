Creative projects growing at The Urban Congo

- From musical baseball bats at Tropicana Field to outdoor table tennis, The Urban Congo can meet your creative needs.



Charley ventured out to the Ybor City business. It’s an award-winning desk firm promoting community activity and social interaction – through play. They have created interactive installations and environments that spark creativity and free-choice learning. Their work has been popping up all over the place.



The Urban Congo

3313 East 7th Avenue

Tampa, FL 33605

Website: http://theurbanconga.com/