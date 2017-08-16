St. Pete BBQ restaurant offers shuffleboarding with beer

- This downtown St. Pete restaurant is a combination of BBQ, beer and shuffleboard.



URBAN Comfort Restaurant and Brewery used to be a gas station, but is now a renovated eatery that still pumps plenty of charm. The menu includes comfort food, a bar with bourbon, and they make their own beer.



Just outside, there are shuffleboard courts too. Charley ventured out to the Central Avenue restaurant to see what they have to offer.



URBAN Comfort Restaurant and Brewery

2601 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33713



Hours of Operation -

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.



Website: http://urbancomfortstpete.com/