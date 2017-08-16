St. Pete BBQ restaurant offers shuffleboarding with beer
ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - This downtown St. Pete restaurant is a combination of BBQ, beer and shuffleboard.
URBAN Comfort Restaurant and Brewery used to be a gas station, but is now a renovated eatery that still pumps plenty of charm. The menu includes comfort food, a bar with bourbon, and they make their own beer.
Just outside, there are shuffleboard courts too. Charley ventured out to the Central Avenue restaurant to see what they have to offer.
URBAN Comfort Restaurant and Brewery
2601 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
Hours of Operation -
Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Saturday: 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Sunday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Website: http://urbancomfortstpete.com/