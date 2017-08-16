Donut Freak of St. Pete makes baked donuts

- Do not freak. Instead of fried, you can enjoy a more “healthier” approach to donuts.



Donut Freak, located in downtown St. Petersburg, offers an array of baked donuts. It has joined forces with the coffee shop it’s located in, Genaro Café, to bring its recipes with coffee.



The donuts are made from scratch, and the business owners hope to launch other locations throughout Tampa Bay.



Charley went to check out the “freaky” donuts, as well as their donut sandwiches!



Donut Freak

1047 Central Avenue

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

Website: http://www.donutfreak.com/