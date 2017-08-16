Donut Freak of St. Pete makes baked donuts
ST. PETERSBURG (FOX 13) - Do not freak. Instead of fried, you can enjoy a more “healthier” approach to donuts.
Donut Freak, located in downtown St. Petersburg, offers an array of baked donuts. It has joined forces with the coffee shop it’s located in, Genaro Café, to bring its recipes with coffee.
The donuts are made from scratch, and the business owners hope to launch other locations throughout Tampa Bay.
Charley went to check out the “freaky” donuts, as well as their donut sandwiches!
Donut Freak
1047 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
Website: http://www.donutfreak.com/