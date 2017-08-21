Charley visits the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Aug 21 2017 12:58PM EDT

Updated: Aug 21 2017 12:58PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - The shutter bugs are out in full force for the day of the total solar eclipse.

Since the first camera was invented, it seems the world has been fascinated in capturing spectacular photos of the moon and sun.

Charley thought Monday would be a good day to visit the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in downtown Tampa to talk about the history of celestial photography, as well as the awesome exhibits, displays and classes offered at this location.

Florida Museum of Photographic Arts
400 N Ashley Drive
Tampa, FL 33602

Hours of Operation -
Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday through Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.
Docent Tours are on Sundays at 2 p.m.

Admission -
Adults: $10
Students/Military/Seniors: $8

Website: http://www.fmopa.org

 

