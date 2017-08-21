Charley visits the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

- The shutter bugs are out in full force for the day of the total solar eclipse.



Since the first camera was invented, it seems the world has been fascinated in capturing spectacular photos of the moon and sun.



Charley thought Monday would be a good day to visit the Florida Museum of Photographic Arts in downtown Tampa to talk about the history of celestial photography, as well as the awesome exhibits, displays and classes offered at this location.



Florida Museum of Photographic Arts

400 N Ashley Drive

Tampa, FL 33602



Hours of Operation -

Monday through Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday through Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Docent Tours are on Sundays at 2 p.m.



Admission -

Adults: $10

Students/Military/Seniors: $8



Website: http://www.fmopa.org