Charley looks for some "Unique Finds"

- Hey antique-shoppers! If you’re searching for a more unique find, there happens to be an Tarpon Springs antique shop that can suffice.



It also happens to be called “Unique Finds.” It’s a family-owned business in the city’s downtown area that is devoted to unique antiques. You can find small home accents and large furniture pieces.



The business also offers classes, including how to paint with chalk and creating a patina finish.



You can find them on Facebook where they post some of their latest products, or visit them on their website.



Unique Finds

10 S Pinellas Avenue

Tarpon Springs, FL 34689



Hours of Operation -

Monday through Saturday: 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday: 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.



Website: www.uniquefindsshop.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/uniquefindstarpon



