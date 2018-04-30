After a tough loss, Lightning heads into Game 2 against the Bruins

- Charley is back at Amalie Arena to talk playoff hockey, coming off a tough loss over the weekend for the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The Lightning definitely need to bounce back tonight, for Game 2 against the Boston Bruins. He checked in with a big Bolts fan who is growing his beard to support the team, while raising money for pediatric cancer research.

He is also taking a look at the food they are serving during the playoffs, and caught up with the former Bolts captain, Vinny Lecavalier.

