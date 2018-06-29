AJ's Kitchen Drawer offers cooking classes, kids camps

- Charley spent some time in the kitchen Friday morning.

AJ’s Kitchen Drawer in Tampa is located right on Hillsborough Avenue, just before you reach the city of Oldsmar. It’s basically a hardware store for cooks.

A.J. started the business selling beautiful handcrafted cutting boards and it has now grown into a full scale kitchen accessories shop, complete with a kitchen where they do cooking classes and kids camps.

For additional details, click over to their website: ajskitchendrawer.com.

