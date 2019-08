- Inside Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital is a new state-of-the-art simulation center.

This center was created to train clinical staff and graduate students in high-risk or emergency situations. There is also a special room designed to teach parents how to care for patients going home with specialized medical equipment.

It’s an amazing facility, being overseen by Dr. Jen Arnold. Dr. Arnold was brought in to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital to serve as Medical Director of the Simulation Center. You might recognize Dr. Arnold from TLC’s reality show “The Little Couple.”

LINK: For more information, head over to All Children's Hospital's website.

