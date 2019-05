- The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying.

Some of their program areas include: baking and pastry, culinary arts and culinary management.

Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer season, and the students and instructors here at the Institute have cooked up a delicious summer menu -- that includes cocktails.

Here is a cocktail recipe for the Florida Sour:

INGREDIENTS

1 oz Absolut Citron

Splash of sour

Splash of sweetened lime juice

Funky Buddha Floridian

Lemon peel for garnish

Continue reading below

INSTRUCTIONS

1) Fill tin with ice

2) Pour 1 oz Absolut Citron

3) Pour splash of sour and lime juice

4) Shake until frost forms on the outside of the tin

5) Pour in glass

6) Top with Floridian

7) Garnish

LINK: For more information, head over to the Art Institute of Tampa’s website.