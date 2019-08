- Action Auctioneers is getting ready for their weekly auction.

They host a public auction here every Wednesday at 1 p.m. with a preview beginning at noon. They can be found at at 2154 Gall Boulevard, which is also Highway 301.

According to their website, you can usually find the following at their auctions: Antiques, Collectibles, Art, Gold & Sterling Jewelry, Silver & Gold Coins, Vintage, Primitive, Industrial, Firearms, Ammo, Ephemera, Tools, Vehicles, Enclosed Trailers, Motorcycles and Estate Quality Contemporary Modern Furniture.

