- St. Pete's Edge District is home to a unique space, the Baum Avenue Market. Part food hall and part incubator, the market provides all kind of small businesses with space and services that they might not be able to get on their own.

"We are an incubator of sorts, where we actually take these ideas and we watch them grow. We provide them with the resources so then they can grow and be in other types of spaces."

There's plenty of food, from banh-mi to oysters to sno-cones to crepes. But there's also retail space upstairs with eco-friendly products.

The market is closed on Mondays but opens at 10 a.m. the rest of the week.

LINK: www.baumavemarket.com

