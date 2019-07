- It's time for "Broadway Comes to Camp" at Florida College.

Those involved come together each year to put on a Broadway musical in less than two weeks. This year, the show is "Kiss me Kate."

This is always a fun, family-friendly environment where those who have a passion for theatre get to live out their dreams for at least a few days each summer.

LINK: For tickets, click over to Broadway Comes to Camp's website.



