- If you haven’t been to the Bryan Glazer Family JCC, it’s worth the trip.

If you remember the old armory, they pretty much kept all of the charm and historic parts of it in their brand new facility. It’s basically a community center for all ages, from infants all the way to the elders through the Parkinson’s program.

There is a café, a daycare program and a gym. The history of the armory is preserved on the walls inside.

There is a health and fitness angle to this facility, and it includes a pool. After, you can even have a cocktail at the bar. There really is a little bit of everything for everyone.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Bryan Glazer Family JCC website.

