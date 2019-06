- Busch Gardens wants you to do more than just ride roller coasters.

They offer numerous animal add-on experiences and inside tours that will educate visitors about the importance of these animals.

“The really cool part is that this is a chance for people to get up-close with animals in ways that they just aren’t going to be able to do elsewhere,” said Busch Gardens employee, Trevor.

Some of these experiences include hanging out with penguins, interactive safaris, and even feeding a giraffe.

Visitors are able to make reservations for these experiences in advance online. They are also available upon arrival at the park. Busch Garden’s offers a 10 percent discount to annual pass holders.

Continue reading below

LINK: For more information visit head to Busch Gardens website.