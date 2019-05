- While so many restaurants may come and go, a local brand focused on quality tacos continues to grow.

Capital Tacos has opened yet another location in St. Petersburg’s Tyrone area. This is the restaurant’s sixth location in Tampa Bay, and its second in St. Petersburg. People seem to love these tacos everywhere they open a new restaurant.

The original, in Land O’ Lakes, still packs in the crowds. Taco lovers can also find Capital Tacos at their New Port Richey, Brandon and Wesley Chapel locations. https://www.capitaltacos.com/locations

The concept first started in 2013 and years later continues to promise a fresh and made-from-scratch menu, with more than 100 options to choose from. There are also breakfast and late-night options.

For more information, head over to Capital Taco’s website.

Capital Tacos

6802 22nd Avenue North

St. Petersburg, Florida 33710

727-964-5224