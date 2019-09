- Along Cass Street in Tampa is a new deli, with an old-fashioned style. It's simply called Cass Street Deli.

The new place has a New York style delicatessen. They say they feature all the essentials as well as hard-to-find Jewish fare. They offer matzo ball soup, corned beef sandwiches, knishes, chocolate egg cream, black & white cookies, babka and so much more.

What they don’t make here, they get from the best sources—sometimes straight from New York City. They pride themselves on their pastrami, which takes days to prepare.

LINK: Learn more about Cass Street Deli by visiting their website.

