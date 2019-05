- Craft beer lovers, there is a festival just for you.

The 3rd annual Clearwater Craft Beer Festival will be on Saturday, June 1. From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., there will be a free block party at Station Square Park.

There will be music, food, games kids’ activities, art demonstrations, and, of course, lots of craft beer from local breweries.

LINK: For more information, head over to the festival’s Facebook page.



