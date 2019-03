- Captain Marvel flies into theaters Friday, and it will be the first Marvel movie with a female lead. For those who have jumped on the bandwagon, and may not be as familiar with Captain Marvel's history, the name was taken on by different idenities, genders and under different comic book companies.

According to Emerald City Comics, prices for the Captain Marvel comic books have increased over time, and even recently with the anticipation over the blockbuster film. Some people who weren't hardcore comic book enthusiasts may not be as familiar with the character.

It all started in the late 1960s. Fifty years ago, Captain Marvel launched as a male superhero, but the comic book also introduced the character, Carol Danvers, who later becomes the female Captain Marvel.

In November1969, Carol obtains those powers through alien technology. In the 70s, she becomes Ms. Marvel. About a decade ago, one of the Ms. Marvel comic books was worth $100, but with the Marvel film release looming, it's about $400, according to Emerald City Comics.

The male Captain Marvel passed away in the comics, and in 2012, Carol Danvers was named Captain Marvel. Emerald City Comics calls her the "Superman" of the Marvel Universe.

Not to add more confusion, but the DC Comics superhero, known as Shazam, started out under another name and under a different comic book company. Starting in the 1940s, he was Captain Marvel. DC was having lots of success with Superman, motivating another comic book company, Fawcett Comics, to compete with the character. Fawcett created the original Captain Marvel.

DC Comics later acquired the character rights, but, by then, Marvel had copyrighted the name "Captain Marvel" in the 1960s. So, DC had to rename the character as Shazam.

A Shazam film is also being released this year.

