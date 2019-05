- CrossFit gyms across the country honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a workout during the Memorial Day weekend.

The workout was developed by Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. It includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another one-mile run. Participants wear a weight vest during the workout.

From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Burg CrossFit in St. Petersburg hosted The Hero Challenge workout. The event benefits the Brian Bill Foundation, which provides therapeutic retreats to Special Operations warriors dealing with PTSD, mild traumatic brain injury and chronic pain. The foundation honors the memory of Navy Seal Brian Bill who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

Burg CrossFit’s event offered scaling options to vary the difficulty according to attendees’ fitness level.

LINK: For more information, head over to The Murph Challenge website, Brian Bill Foundation's website or Burg Crossfit's website.​​​​​​

