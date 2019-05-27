< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. CrossFit gyms honor fallen soldier with intense Hero Challenge workout By FOX 13 News staff
Posted May 27 2019 10:10AM EDT
Video Posted May 27 2019 12:45PM EDT
Updated May 27 2019 01:38PM EDT ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - CrossFit gyms across the country honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice with a workout during the Memorial Day weekend.</p><p>The workout was developed by Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005. It includes a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 pushups, 300 squats and another one-mile run. Participants wear a weight vest during the workout.</p><p>From 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Monday, Burg CrossFit in St. Petersburg hosted The Hero Challenge workout. The event benefits the Brian Bill Foundation, which provides therapeutic retreats to Special Operations warriors dealing with PTSD, mild traumatic brain injury and chronic pain. More Charley's World Stories data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/24/Charley_s_World__Art_Institute_of_Tampa_0_7311024_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Art Institute of Tampa ready for summer menus</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 24 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 24 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The culinary department at the Art Institute of Tampa is quite satisfying.</p><p>Some of their program areas include: baking and pastry, culinary arts and culinary management. </p><p>Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer season, and the students and instructors here at the Institute have cooked up a delicious summer menu -- that includes cocktails.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/district-dance-academy-teaches-confidence-through-dance" title="District Dance Academy teaches confidence through dance" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/23/Charley_s_World__District_Dance_Academy_2_7306035_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="District Dance Academy teaches all sorts of dance styles: West Coast Swing is what they are most known for, but they also teach tap, ballet, hip-hop, zouk, salsa, vintage swing, and even yoga. They have classes for children as well." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>District Dance Academy teaches confidence through dance</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:49PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 23 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>If you’ve ever thought about taking dance lessons, a Largo dance school may be the place for you.</p><p>District Dance Academy teaches all sorts of dance styles: West Coast Swing is what they are most known for, but they also teach tap, ballet, hip-hop, zouk, salsa, vintage swing, and even yoga. They have classes for children as well.</p><p>They pride themselves on being affordable. You can pay as you go, or get a discount buying a package of classes. It’s a huge space, offering several dance floors. The owners said students not only learn different dance styles, they also build confidence.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/winery-serves-up-florida-based-fruit-wine-in-pinellas-county" title="Winery serves up Florida-based fruit wine in Pinellas County" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charley_s_World__Florida_Orange_Groves_W_1_7302229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charley_s_World__Florida_Orange_Groves_W_1_7302229_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charley_s_World__Florida_Orange_Groves_W_1_7302229_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charley_s_World__Florida_Orange_Groves_W_1_7302229_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/22/Charley_s_World__Florida_Orange_Groves_W_1_7302229_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Florida Orange Groves Winery is a bit of a throwback to a classic Florida attraction. It used to be one of those places you would buy fresh Florida fruit to send to friends and relatives up north, but as that business model faded. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Winery serves up Florida-based fruit wine in Pinellas County</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:01PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 22 2019 12:59PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a Florida winery that is all about Florida’s fruit.</p><p>Florida Orange Groves Winery is a bit of a throwback to a classic Florida attraction. It used to be one of those places you would buy fresh Florida fruit to send to friends and relatives up north, but as that business model faded. </p><p>The owners decided to start making delicious wines from the fruits they had available. In September 1997, the winery was born. Now, they have more than 40 varieties of fruit wines. You can take a tour of their facility, have a wine-tasting and wander around their huge gift shop.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/charley-s-world/crossfit-gyms-honor-the-military-with-intense-hero-challenge-workout"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/27/Hero%20workout.00_00_04_07.Still004_1558977257693.jpg_7316212_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Hero workout.00_00_04_07.Still004_1558977257693.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>CrossFit gyms honor fallen soldier with intense Hero Challenge workout</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/john-krasinski-encourages-fans-to-take-the-murph-challenge-for-memorial-day"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/05/27/GETTY%20John%20Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg_7315715_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="John Krasinski (L) and Emily Blunt attend the 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 27, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images) " title="GETTY John Krasinski_1558970726987.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>John Krasinski encourages fans to take The Murph Challenge for Memorial Day</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/rolling-thunder-offered-200k-donation-to-help-continue-famed-dc-motorcycle-ride"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/12/13/GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188_6519743_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bikers ride during the 19th Rolling Thunder May 28, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski/Getty Images)" title="GETTY_RollingThunder_5_1544721638188-401720.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Rolling Thunder offered $200K donation to help continue famed DC motorcycle ride</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/friends-in-mourning-after-bradenton-teens-die-in-peru-motorcycle-crash"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/25/zachary%20morris%20albert%20ales%20southeast%20high%20school_1558840890949.jpg_7314153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Zachary Morris, left, and Albert Ales, right (Photos: Southeast High School)" title="zachary morris albert ales southeast high school_1558840890949.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> 