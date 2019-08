- There is a very tasty and wonderful place that takes pride in their bread, right in Lakeland.

Born and Bread Bakehouse is open Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings – and that's it. The rest of the time they have a full kitchen staff working to support the demand on those two days. Hint: The line is typically out the door.

It takes a while to create the bread and food here, mainly because all of their products are based off of slow doughs. Their sourdough takes roughly about 32 hours and their croissants take three days to make. Everything they do is clearly crafted.

Good things take time. They also are proud to say there are no preservatives in their baked goods.

LINK: For more information, head over to Born and Bread Bakehouse's website.

Continue reading below

Born and Bread Bakehouse

1113A South Florida Avenue

Lakeland, Florida 33803

727-319-4000