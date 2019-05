- If you’ve ever thought about taking dance lessons, a Largo dance school may be the place for you.

District Dance Academy teaches all sorts of dance styles: West Coast Swing is what they are most known for, but they also teach tap, ballet, hip-hop, zouk, salsa, vintage swing, and even yoga. They have classes for children as well.

They pride themselves on being affordable. You can pay as you go, or get a discount buying a package of classes. It’s a huge space, offering several dance floors. The owners said students not only learn different dance styles, they also build confidence.

LINK: For more information, head over to District Dance Academy’s website.

District Dance Academy

14100 U.S. Highway 19, Suite 139

Largo, Florida 33764

727-306-8101



Continue reading below