- Fenway Hotel opened for business, and it is going strong.

It opened as a hotel in the 1920s, but then the building was later a school and sat vacant for many years. Fenway was the name of the original hotel, and now it’s been brought back to its glory.

It reopened last November with a restaurant and rooftop bar. Hew Parlor & Chophouse has everything from breakfast to dinner, and they wanted to put a spin on simple recipes.

Whether you are planning a staycation, or just looking for a place to explore and get a sense of old Florida, the Fenway is a neat option.

LINK: For more information, head over to the Fenway Hotels' website.

Continue reading below

Fenway Hotel

453 Edgewater Drive

Dunedin, Florida 34698