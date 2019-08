- Unlike your average shopping mall, every item from the Lyon's Head Antique Mall has its own story.

Located at 10447 US Highway 19, The Lyon's Head Antique Mall is 17,000 square feet and features 40 different vendors.

"We have a lot of things that appeal to a lot of people. We look for a lot of fun, odd, unusual things," said vendor Roseanne.

The mall has something for everybody. Each vendor brings in unique items from all over the country.

"I usually find my items at state sales, auctions, yard sale. I go all over the place, I'll be in Michigan looking for items next week," said vendor Don.

Between the 40 vendors, you find almost anything you can think of. Some sell antiques and collectibles, while others sell anything from coins to neon lights.

You never know what hidden treasure you might find while visiting the antique mall.

"Where do I find my things? Everywhere. I've found some of my favorite items off the curb," said vendor Dari.

Lyon's Head Antique Mall is open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LINK: For more information visit here.