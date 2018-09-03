Gander Outdoors helps with all outside activities

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted: Sep 03 2018 10:19AM EDT

Video Posted: Sep 03 2018 12:49PM EDT

Updated: Sep 03 2018 12:49PM EDT

TAMPA (FOX 13) - With Labor Day, most of the country begins to prepare for winter, getting in all the outdoor fun while it lasts. However, in Florida, we’re just getting started. 

Charley decided to spend the morning at Gander Outdoors in Tampa. It used to be called Gander Mountain, but it went out of business. Another company came in and bought them, and changed the name to Gander Outdoors. 

They have also started opening new stores. For more information, click over to their website.
 

