Gigglewaters opens as a modern speakeasy in Safety Harbor

- There’s a new spot in Safety Harbor that has an old soul.

It’s called Gigglewaters, and it is a name that is a throwback to the prohibition days as a code for a cocktail The whole concept has a fun retro feel to it. The owners call it a social Club and screening room.

In the front, they are serving up delicious-looking comfort food, complete with a big bar offering handcrafted cocktails. The bar itself is built from wood from the Belleview Biltmore. Parts of the historic hotel was demolished.

In the back, you’ll find a little movie theatre where they screen classic movies. You can also order food and drink from the theatre.

Gigglewaters

737 Main Street

Safety Harbor, FL 34695

Website