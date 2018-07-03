Gigglewaters opens as a modern speakeasy in Safety Harbor

By: Charley Belcher, FOX 13 News

Posted: Jul 03 2018 07:29AM EDT

Video Posted: Jul 03 2018 11:28AM EDT

Updated: Jul 03 2018 11:28AM EDT

SAFETY HARBOR (FOX 13) - There’s a new spot in Safety Harbor that has an old soul.

It’s called Gigglewaters, and it is a name that is a throwback to the prohibition days as a code for a cocktail The whole concept has a fun retro feel to it. The owners call it a social Club and screening room. 

In the front, they are serving up delicious-looking comfort food, complete with a big bar offering handcrafted cocktails. The bar itself is built from wood from the Belleview Biltmore. Parts of the historic hotel was demolished. 

In the back, you’ll find a little movie theatre where they screen classic movies. You can also order food and drink from the theatre.

Gigglewaters
737 Main Street
Safety Harbor, FL 34695
Website

