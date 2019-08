- Changes are happening at the ArtsXchange St. Pete.

This area includes MGA Sculpture Studio, where artist Mark Aeling and his team are working on a beautiful 9/11 memorial. The ArtsXchange next door is an artist enclave with more than 50,000-square feet of warehouse space that has been renovated into affordable working studios, galleries, classroom, and performance space.

The Warehouse Arts District is open to the public on the second Saturday of each month. The next opportunity being this Saturday, August 10.

For more information on the Warehouse Arts District as a whole, please visit their website.



Continue reading below