- Sarasota has a new indie indoor market.

The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime is located, well, between Apricot and Lime avenues. The market is filled with more than 20 creators selling art, clothing, collectibles and gifts.

There’s even a bakery, live music and story time for kids. It’s only open Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information, click over to their website.