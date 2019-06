- The Museum of Science and Industry is all about summer camps this year.

Kids come in and learn about science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. MOSI employees said it's important to keep them engaged – including their brains -- all summer-long until school starts back again in the fall.

When they do, they'll be ready to keep on chugging.

One huge reason why kids love to come here, they make it fun. Young campers can learn what consists of a comet – by creating one – and they will also do other hands-on lessons. Even the robotics' lessons are a step away from what the grown-up engineers are doing.

