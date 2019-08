- The owners of one Lakeland coffee shop take pride in their homeland, and are motivated to help farmers.

Ethos Coffee Roasters sells their coffee online, as well as at local markets and a few local coffee shops. Jolian and Lisbeth created this company. Both are originally from countries known for their coffee: Jolian from Columbia, and Lisbeth from Guatemala.

They met and fell in love in Florida. Both of them going on to school to become doctors -- Jolian for his MD, and Lisbeth for her PhD. Their passion for coffee, and their home countries never faded. So, they decided to open a coffee roasting company to support farmers and share their passion with others.

Their mission:

"We seek to champion better prices for small farmer cooperatives that focus on quality and sustainability and aim for coffee greatness at every step (including roasting fresh every time!) so we can delight you and keep creating the kind of economic opportunity that transforms lives. Our most impactful coffee yet, from Poaquil, Guatemala is sourced at 3 times market price directly from the Cooperative - which has allowed them, for the first time, to invest in equipment for a better future! Thank YOU for making it possible, and for the privilege of being your roasters!"

LINK: For more information on their coffee, visit www.ethosroasters.com.