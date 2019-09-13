< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Featured Videos

Family seeks justice 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son
Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa
Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest
Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian

Most Recent Stories
Family seeks justice 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son
Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa
Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest
Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian
Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty
3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/family-seeks-justice-3-years-after-distracted-driving-crash-killed-young-son">Family seeks justice 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/go-behind-the-scenes-to-visit-giraffes-at-zoo-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/go-behind-the-scenes-to-visit-giraffes-at-zoo-tampa">Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/sports/lightning/bolts-fans-pack-amalie-arena-for-lightning-fan-fest"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/lightning/bolts-fans-pack-amalie-arena-for-lightning-fan-fest">Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest</a></h4> </div> </li> <li> <div class="image-wrapper"> <a href="/web/wtvt/news/businesses-try-to-re-open-in-the-bahamas-two-weeks-after-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo delay-bg-load ratio-16x9 image add-play-icon" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian"> </figure> </a> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4 class="headline"><a href="/web/wtvt/news/businesses-try-to-re-open-in-the-bahamas-two-weeks-after-dorian">Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian</a></h4> </div> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="nav-col nav-list"> <h4 class="nav-title">Most Recent Stories</h4> <ul class="list headlines"> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/family-seeks-justice-3-years-after-distracted-driving-crash-killed-young-son">Family seeks justice 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/local-news/go-behind-the-scenes-to-visit-giraffes-at-zoo-tampa">Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/sports/lightning/bolts-fans-pack-amalie-arena-for-lightning-fan-fest">Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/businesses-try-to-re-open-in-the-bahamas-two-weeks-after-dorian">Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/florida-news/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty">Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</a></li> <li><a href="/web/wtvt/news/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event">3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </li> <li class="has-sub-links"> <a class="accordion-toggle" portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> Learn more about Sulphur Springs at the neighborhood museum fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Learn more about Sulphur Springs at the neighborhood museum&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charley-s-world/learn-more-about-sulphur-springs-at-the-neighborhood-museum" data-title="Learn more about Sulphur Springs at the neighborhood museum" addthis:url="http://www.fox13news.com/good-day/charley-s-world/learn-more-about-sulphur-springs-at-the-neighborhood-museum" addthis:title="Learn more about Sulphur Springs at the neighborhood museum"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428680532.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428680532");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428680532_428683161_127405"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WTVT"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428680532_428683161_127405";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428683161","video":"604814","title":"Charley%27s%20World%3A%20Sulphur%20Springs%20Museum","caption":"There%E2%80%99s%20no%20better%20place%20to%20learn%20about%20the%20Sulphur%20Springs%20area%20of%20Tampa%20than%20it%E2%80%99s%20the%20neighborhood%20museum.%C2%A0","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fmedia.fox13news.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FCharley_s_World__Sulphur_Springs_Museum_1_7656391_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F13%2FCharley_s_World__Sulphur_Springs_Museum_604814_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663001918%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DW_ICEPA27WlF3fKy7CK0j3uZ0A0","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcharley-s-world%2Flearn-more-about-sulphur-springs-at-the-neighborhood-museum"}},"createDate":"Sep 13 2019 12:59PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WTVT"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428680532_428683161_127405",video:"604814",poster:"https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/Charley_s_World__Sulphur_Springs_Museum_1_7656391_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"There%25E2%2580%2599s%2520no%2520better%2520place%2520to%2520learn%2520about%2520the%2520Sulphur%2520Springs%2520area%2520of%2520Tampa%2520than%2520it%25E2%2580%2599s%2520the%2520neighborhood%2520museum.%25C2%25A0",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wtvt.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/13/Charley_s_World__Sulphur_Springs_Museum_604814_1800.mp4?Expires=1663001918&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=W_ICEPA27WlF3fKy7CK0j3uZ0A0",eventLabel:"Charley%27s%20World%3A%20Sulphur%20Springs%20Museum-428683161",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wtvt/good_day&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox13news.com%2Fgood-day%2Fcharley-s-world%2Flearn-more-about-sulphur-springs-at-the-neighborhood-museum"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Sep 13 2019 12:43PM EDT
Video Posted Sep 13 2019 12:59PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 12:59PM EDT b=d.slot.getSlotElementId(),c=a("#"+b);if(c.length&&c.parents("#mobile-inline-banner-428680532").length&&!d.isEmpty){a("#continue-text-428680532").removeClass("hidden")}}})})})(jQuery);</script> <div id="photoCarousel-428680532" style="display: none;"> <aside class="mod-inline photo-gallery-thumb full"> <h4>Image Gallery <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0">4 PHOTOS</a> </h4> <figure data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0" class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background: url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_18_44.Still003_1568393694869.jpg_7656478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> <figcaption> </figcaption> <ul> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_18_44.Still003_1568393694869.jpg_7656478_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_18_44.Still003_1568393694869.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_00_55_23.Still001_1568393697660.jpg_7656481_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_00_55_23.Still001_1568393697660.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_01_07_20.Still002_1568393697566.jpg_7656480_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_01_07_20.Still002_1568393697566.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> <li> <figure class="crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_41_16.Still004_1568393694858.jpg_7656479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-square.jpg" alt="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_41_16.Still004_1568393694858.jpg.jpg"> </a> </figure> </li> </ul> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-gallery-428680532-0" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <!-- begin: GALLERY --> <section class="mod-wrapper mod-media single mod-photo-gallery" data-ad-interval="10" data-ad-duration-seconds="5" data-ad-container-id="_101_MOD-WTVT_GALLERY_PAGE_GALLERY_MODULE_AD"> <div class="mod-content"> <div class="media-container"> <div class="owl-carousel wrapper-gallery owl-theme" style="opacity: 1; display: block;"> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_18_44.Still003_1568393694869.jpg_7656478_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_18_44.Still003_1568393694869.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_00_55_23.Still001_1568393697660.jpg_7656481_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_00_55_23.Still001_1568393697660.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_01_07_20.Still002_1568393697566.jpg_7656480_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD 12PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_01_07_20.Still002_1568393697566.jpg.jpg"/> </figure> <figure class="item photo"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/13/P-CHARLEY_S%20WORLD%2012PM_WTVTa605_146.mxf.00_02_41_16.Still004_1568393694858.jpg_7656479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="" title="P-CHARLEY_S WORLD b=[];b.push({name:"dimension2",value:"article"});b.push({name:"dimension3",value:"FOX\x2013\x20News\x20staff"});c.virtualPageview(a,b)}};</script> <!-- end: GALLERY --> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"><i class="fa fa-close"></i></a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428680532" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>TAMPA, Fla. (FOX 13)</strong> - There's no better place to learn about the Sulphur Springs area of Tampa than it's the neighborhood museum. </p><p>The Sulphur Springs Museum and Heritage Center may be small but it does a great job telling the story of the area – plus it's free. Of course, they would appreciate any donation. </p><p>They also host traveling exhibits and are currently hosting their second exhibit from the Smithsonian. It's called "Hometown Teams: How Sports Shape America." It's a fun exhibit highlighting the importance and influence of sports in our culture. More Charley's World Stories

Spencer's Western World outfitting people for local benefit concert
By FOX 13 News staff
Posted Sep 12 2019 01:02PM EDT
Updated Sep 12 2019 01:10PM EDT

There is a Pinellas Park business that is all about the wild, wild, West -- and it has been around for years. data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Charley_s_World__Spencer___s_Western_Wor_1_7654129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Charley_s_World__Spencer___s_Western_Wor_1_7654129_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Charley_s_World__Spencer___s_Western_Wor_1_7654129_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Charley_s_World__Spencer___s_Western_Wor_1_7654129_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/12/Charley_s_World__Spencer___s_Western_Wor_1_7654129_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There is a Pinellas Park business that is all about the wild, wild, West -- and it has been around for years. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Spencer's Western World outfitting people for local benefit concert</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 12 2019 01:10PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a Pinellas Park business that is all about the wild, wild, West -- and it has been around for years. </p><p>Spencer's Western World opened in Pinellas County in 1963. They have definitely seen the ebb and flow of cowboy fashion -- and they say it's making another comeback. They carry it all: jeans, big belt buckles, plaid shirts, and -- of course -- cowboy hats and boots galore.</p><p>Spencer's is helping outfit people for the upcoming "Denim & Dreams" benefit concert happening at the Waterin' Trough this Saturday in Largo. The concert, featuring singer Brandon Ray, is a fundraiser for The Florida Dream Center. The Dream Center delivers more than 80,000 pounds of food each month to Pinellas residents in need, as well as offers job skills training and other community support.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/-little-midway-is-a-sweet-spin-off-from-bern-s" title="'Little Midway' is a sweet spin-off from Bern's" data-articleId="428338213" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Charley_s_World__Little_Midway_0_7651200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Charley_s_World__Little_Midway_0_7651200_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Charley_s_World__Little_Midway_0_7651200_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Charley_s_World__Little_Midway_0_7651200_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/11/Charley_s_World__Little_Midway_0_7651200_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="South Tampa has a new sweet spot and it’s called Little Midway." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Little Midway' is a sweet spin-off from Bern's</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 12:24PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 11 2019 12:52PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>South Tampa has a new sweet spot and it's called Little Midway.</p><p>While it's brand new, it's actually 65 years in the making. Bern and Gert Laxer are famous for creating Bern's Steakhouse, arguably one of Tampa's most popular restaurants. But before the steakhouse, the Laxers had a sandwich shop on Cass Street called Little Midway.</p><p>This new dessert shop pays homage to that first cafe, and is a place where you can get as close to that famous Bern's dessert room, without going to Bern's. They make their own ice cream here -- and they also make it for Bern's.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/tampa-bay-lightning-is-giving-a-decades-old-hockey-rink-a-facelift" title="Tampa Bay Lightning is giving a decades-old hockey rink a facelift" data-articleId="428180363" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Lightning_to_refurbish_20_year_old_hocke_1_7649136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Lightning_to_refurbish_20_year_old_hocke_1_7649136_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Lightning_to_refurbish_20_year_old_hocke_1_7649136_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Lightning_to_refurbish_20_year_old_hocke_1_7649136_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/10/Lightning_to_refurbish_20_year_old_hocke_1_7649136_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="The hockey rink on Florida Avenue is all about street hockey, and has been around for a long time -- but has seen better days. It's in need of refurbishing -- and the Tampa Bay Lightning is here to help. " /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tampa Bay Lightning is giving a decades-old hockey rink a facelift</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 12:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 10 2019 12:54PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The hockey rink on Florida Avenue is all about street hockey, and has been around for a long time -- but has seen better days. It's in need of refurbishing -- and the Tampa Bay Lightning is here to help. </p><p>Last season, the team won the President's Trophy for having the best record during the regular season, and that came with a $100,000 prize. The team's owner, Jeff Vinik, wanted to use that to give back to the community. </p><p>On Tuesday, throughout 40 different locations, each player and staff member is helping the community with that money through, what they call, "Random Strikes of Kindness." One of those good deeds include renovating the outdoor hockey rink, which has been around since 1999, and controlled by the Tampa Housing Authority.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_0923_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_0923"></span> Featured Videos

Family seeks justice 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son
Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa
Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest
Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Family seeks justice 3 years after distracted driving crash killed young son</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/go-behind-the-scenes-to-visit-giraffes-at-zoo-tampa"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_20190916024703"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/bolts-fans-pack-amalie-arena-for-lightning-fan-fest"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_20190916023315"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/businesses-try-to-re-open-in-the-bahamas-two-weeks-after-dorian"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_20190916021917"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_8687_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_8687"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div id="article_10155_401385_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/go-behind-the-scenes-to-visit-giraffes-at-zoo-tampa" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Visitors_can_assist_giraffe_zookeepers_a_2_7659240_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Go behind the scenes to visit giraffes at Zoo Tampa</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/lightning/bolts-fans-pack-amalie-arena-for-lightning-fan-fest" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Fans_pack_Amalie_Arena_for_Lightning_Fan_3_7659224_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Bolts fans pack Amalie Arena for Lightning Fan Fest</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/businesses-try-to-re-open-in-the-bahamas-two-weeks-after-dorian" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/Bahamas_restaurant_owner_wants_to_reopen_1_7659107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Businesses try to re-open in the Bahamas, two weeks after Dorian</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays/rays-drop-1-games-back-of-oakland-for-top-a-l-wild-card" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/05/31/TAMPA%20BAY%20RAYS%202019%20Logo_1559340669163.jpg_7339358_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays drop 1½ games back of Oakland for top AL wild card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/entertainment/tmz-ric-ocasek-lead-singer-of-the-cars-dies-at-75" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-946463262_1568595014032_7658984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Jeff&#x20;Kravitz&#x2f;FilmMagic&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;via&#x20;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>TMZ: Ric Ocasek, lead singer of The Cars, dies at 75</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox13news.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_1177_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_1177"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-AD-WTVT_MR_TWO_BASE_1.0"> <section class='mod-wrapper mod-ad delay-bg-load'> <div 