Local movement celebrates both sides of Tampa Bay

By FOX 13 News staff

Posted Aug 02 2019 12:11PM EDT
Video Posted Aug 02 2019 12:56PM EDT
Updated Aug 02 2019 12:56PM EDT (FOX 13)</strong> - There is a local movement to celebrate all the great things happening on both sides of Tampa Bay.</p><p>The Identity Tampa Bay is a source for happenings in the area, and they are celebrating the days between July 27 and August 13. Get? That's 7/27 to 8/13 – or 727 to 813, the area codes representing Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.</p><p>They have a bunch of local partners celebrating these "bay days" that include restaurant specials, discounts at Top Golf, and other local businesses. One of the restaurants participating is a brand-new place in Ybor City called "7th & Grove." class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_401385_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WTVT_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Charley's World" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"401483" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Charley's World Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/delicious-baked-goods-take-time-at-this-lakeland-bakery" title="Delicious baked goods take time at this Lakeland bakery" data-articleId="421627005" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Charley_s_World__Born_and_Bread_Bakehous_3_7565941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Charley_s_World__Born_and_Bread_Bakehous_3_7565941_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Charley_s_World__Born_and_Bread_Bakehous_3_7565941_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Charley_s_World__Born_and_Bread_Bakehous_3_7565941_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/08/01/Charley_s_World__Born_and_Bread_Bakehous_3_7565941_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="There is a very tasty and wonderful place that takes pride in their bread, right in Lakeland." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Delicious baked goods take time at this Lakeland bakery</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 12:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 01 2019 01:02PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>There is a very tasty and wonderful place that takes pride in their bread, right in Lakeland.</p><p>Born and Bread Bakehouse is open Wednesday nights and Saturday mornings – and that's it. The rest of the time they have a full kitchen staff working to support the demand on those two days. Hint: The line is typically out the door.</p><p>It takes a while to create the bread and food here, mainly because all of their products are based off of slow doughs. Their sourdough takes roughly about 32 hours and their croissants take three days to make. Everything they do is clearly crafted.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/find-your-hidden-treasure-at-lyon-s-head-antique-mall" title="Find your hidden treasure at Lyon's Head Antique Mall" data-articleId="421306099" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Charley_s_World__Lyon_s_Head_Antique_Mal_1_7562536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Charley_s_World__Lyon_s_Head_Antique_Mal_1_7562536_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Charley_s_World__Lyon_s_Head_Antique_Mal_1_7562536_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Charley_s_World__Lyon_s_Head_Antique_Mal_1_7562536_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/31/Charley_s_World__Lyon_s_Head_Antique_Mal_1_7562536_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Unlike your average shopping mall, every item from the Lyon’s Head Antique Mall has its own story." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Find your hidden treasure at Lyon's Head Antique Mall</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 11:00AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 31 2019 09:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Unlike your average shopping mall, every item from the Lyon's Head Antique Mall has its own story. </p><p>Located at 10447 US Highway 19, The Lyon's Head Antique Mall is 17,000 square feet and features 40 different vendors. </p><p>"We have a lot of things that appeal to a lot of people. We look for a lot of fun, odd, unusual things," said vendor Roseanne. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/good-day/charley-s-world/st-pete-bike-shop-wants-you-ride-the-iride-way-" title="St. Pete bike shop wants you 'Ride the Iride way'" data-articleId="421086127" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox13news.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtvt/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Charley_s_World__Iride_Used_Bicycles_2_7559496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Charley_s_World__Iride_Used_Bicycles_2_7559496_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Charley_s_World__Iride_Used_Bicycles_2_7559496_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Charley_s_World__Iride_Used_Bicycles_2_7559496_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/07/30/Charley_s_World__Iride_Used_Bicycles_2_7559496_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Some people look at an old bike and think to themselves ‘It’s time to throw that way.’ Noel, owner of Iride, sees an old bike as a blank canvas ready to be brought back to life." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>St. Pete bike shop wants you 'Ride the Iride way'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 13 News staff</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 10:55AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 30 2019 02:34PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Some people look at an old bike and think to themselves ‘It's time to throw that way.' Noel, owner of Iride, sees an old bike as a blank canvas ready to be brought back to life. </p><p>Located at 3700 N 49th Street, Iride specializes in restoring, repairing and customizing used bicycles.</p><p>Noel loves to restore vintage bikes back to the way they were originally meant to be. Featured Videos

Nachtman jury deliberates 8 hours before asking questions about charges

Woman walks into animal shelter asking for 2 dogs with the most special needs, then adopts them

'BOOM! I won!': 94-year-old veteran wins $6.5 million from lottery ticket he almost threw away

Red Tide Task Force funding renewed 15 years after program was shuttered (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)" title="lottery-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>‘BOOM! 