- There is a local movement to celebrate all the great things happening on both sides of Tampa Bay.

The Identity Tampa Bay is a source for happenings in the area, and they are celebrating the days between July 27 and August 13. Get? That's 7/27 to 8/13 – or 727 to 813, the area codes representing Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.

They have a bunch of local partners celebrating these "bay days" that include restaurant specials, discounts at Top Golf, and other local businesses. One of the restaurants participating is a brand-new place in Ybor City called "7th & Grove." They describe their menu as a modern take on classic southern cuisine and soul food.

For a complete list of events, head over to www.727to813.com.



