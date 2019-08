- Engines will be roaring from inside Amalie Arena.

Monster trucks will be taking over the indoor venue with the return of the Monster Jam Triple Threat Series. Ice has been replaced with dirt, and lots of it.

Fans will get to see drivers compete in seven different competitions, driving three different vehicles: Monster Jam trucks, Monster Jam speedsters, and Monster Jam ATVs. The power and excitement of a stadium tour, compressed into the tight space of an arena.

The indoor tour is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

